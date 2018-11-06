Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Just Showed The World That He’s Moved On Once And For All

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle had her fairy-tale ending when she tied the knot with Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. But before the royal wedding, she had earlier been married to Trevor Engelson. And now, the ex-husband of the Duchess of Sussex has shown that he too has moved on.

Markle was born in Los Angeles, California on August 4, 1981. Her mother, Doria Ragland, is a yoga instructor and social worker, while her father, Thomas Markle, worked as a lighting director and cinematographer on shows including Married… With Children. The Duchess grew up aspiring to be an actress, going on to study theater and international studies at Northwestern University.

ADVERTISEMENT

After graduating in 2003, Markle began landing small roles in movies and television shows. And the following year, she met Engelson. While she was trying to make it as an actress, he was also forging a career in Hollywood as a budding producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT