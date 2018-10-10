Meghan Markle’s Outfit For Her First Solo Royal Engagement Was Poles Apart From Kate Middleton’s

ADVERTISEMENT

The world is watching Meghan Markle even more closely now that she’s officially a duchess. Recently she went on her first solo outing and everyone kept an eye on what she chose to wear. Comparisons to Kate Middleton, her fellow royal, were almost inevitable. After all, both are fashion icons now.

Since Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry, she’s been out and about with him a few times. Their first joint engagement as a married couple was at a garden party to celebrate the 70th birthday of Prince Charles, Harry’s father. On that occasion Meghan wore a pink pencil dress from Goat – and within an hour of her being photographed in it, the label’s website crashed from all the attention.

This happens a lot with Meghan’s outfits! The American-born royal’s influence is so great she can practically make or break a fashion company. Whenever she chooses to wear something from a smaller company, the firm sees interest in it and its products shoot right up. But on the other hand, some people in the UK have complained that Meghan wears non-British brands too frequently.

