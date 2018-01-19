Meghan Markle Has Told Prince Harry That He Has To Kick This Harmful Habit If He Wants To Marry Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all gearing up for their wedding on Saturday, May 19, 2018. There are still plenty of things to be done before they can become officially man and wife. For a start, royal protocol means that the bride-to-be will have to become a British citizen and be baptized into the Church of England. It seemed that it was Markle who was making all the compromises, but rumor has it that the American actress has asked Harry to make a big sacrifice for her.

It may be the childhood dream of many girls to be whisked away by a handsome prince, but in grown-up reality it is a little more difficult. The British royal family may wield enviable wealth and power, but they are bound by multiple laws and conventions. Markle has already had to give up all the social media accounts she established in her acting days – individual royals just don’t do Facebook.

The prospective Mrs Windsor has had to make several other adjustments too. Markle has always been a very stylish and fashionable young woman, but now that she is marrying into the royal family, there are strict rules about what she can wear in public. No colorful nail polish, as the Queen does not approve. And no more of the ripped jeans she sported when she and the prince were just dating.

