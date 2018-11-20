Michael Bublé Opened Up About His Son’s Cancer – And Revealed The Traumatic Impact It Had On Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Bublé lived through a parent’s worst nightmare after his toddler son was diagnosed with cancer. Naturally, the harrowing experience changed his world forever. Now, the singer is opening up about the darkest time of his life – and the undeniable impact that it left on him.

Bublé was born on September 9, 1975, in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. As a young child, he loved to sing and dreamed of doing it professionally. So when he was a teenager, he began performing at venues.

The singer later created an album that he paid for himself, and in the year 2000 it was obtained by Michael McSweeney, who had seen him sing at a party. McSweeney was an aide to former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, who later hired Bublé to sing at the wedding of his daughter. One of the guests at the reception was Grammy Award-winning music producer David Foster, known for working with stars such as Madonna, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

