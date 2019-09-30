Michael Caine Confessed How A Near-Death Experience Changed His Life Forever

There are arguably few more iconic actors working today than Michael Caine. After all, he’s starred in many classic movies throughout the decades, picking up several awards along the way. However, during Caine’s younger years he had a near-death experience, which ultimately shaped his attitude toward life.
Born Maurice Micklewhite in London, England, in March 1933, the future star grew up in the Southwark area of the capital. A few years later, though, he left his mother as a result of the Blitz. Micklewhite was subsequently relocated to Norfolk for the rest of World War II, before reuniting with his loved ones.