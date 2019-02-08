Michael Douglas Was Honored On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, And He Had Beautiful Words For His Father

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, actor Michael Douglas received a high honor. After five decades in the acting business, he was finally granted a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. His loved ones were there to join him in the exciting occasion, and among them was his elderly father, Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas. Consequently, Michael had plenty to say about his dad and the extraordinary life he had led.

Kirk Douglas is a fascinating figure. Not only is he a movie star and the father of Michael, but he’s lived out an extraordinary rags-to-riches story. First of all, his family and himself were Jewish immigrants from Russia, and suffered poverty and discrimination after they reached America. Subsequently, Kirk wrote about that time in his 1988 autobiography.

“My father, who had been a horse trader in Russia, got himself a horse and a small wagon, and became a ragman, buying old rags, pieces of metal, and junk for pennies, nickels, and dimes,” Kirk wrote. “Even on Eagle Street, in the poorest section of town, where all the families were struggling, the ragman was on the lowest rung on the ladder. And I was the ragman’s son.”

