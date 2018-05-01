Michael J. Fox Has Lived With Parkinson’s For Two Decades. Now He’s Opened Up About His Experience

ADVERTISEMENT

Former teen-heartthrob Michael J. Fox has been fighting a personal battle for many years now. In 1991 the actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a disorder which generally affects older people, at the age of 29. Parkinson’s is a terribly debilitating condition that affects the nervous system and can lead to dementia. What’s more, there is no cure for this cruel disease. Nevertheless, in the years after he went public with his diagnosis in 1998, Fox has become a tremendous advocate for fellow sufferers of Parkinson’s. And in 2017 he gave a revealing interview to CBS about everything he has been through so far.

Born in Manhattan, NYC, on June 9, 1961, Michael Andrew Fox was flying high in his acting career when he developed Parkinson’s. He had become a huge household name throughout the 1980s, thanks to his role in the massive TV sitcom Family Ties. He also starred in hit movies such as Teen Wolf, The Secret of My Success, and – of course – the Back to the Future trilogy as the hero, Marty McFly. He also found time to get married to Family Ties actress Tracy Pollan in 1988. The couple went on to have four children and are still together to this day.

However, it was while filming the 1991 comedy Doc Hollywood that Fox noticed something was wrong. On set, the star noticed that he had developed a twitch in his finger which would not go away. Fox sought medical advice, and at first his doctor assumed that the problem was a result of an earlier accident on the Back to the Future III shoot. But subsequent tests showed that, alas, the real issue was much more serious.

