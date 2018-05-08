Michael J. Fox’s Only Son Is Now All Grown Up – And He Looks Exactly Like His Famous Father

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us still think of Michael J. Fox as the boyish hero of the Back to the Future trilogy. So it seems difficult to believe that the Canadian-born Hollywood star now has a son aged 28. And it seems pretty evident that, as far as these two are concerned, the apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Born in Edmonton, Alberta, in 1961, Michael J. Fox began his acting career in Canadian series Leo and Me aged 15. After making his film debut in 1980’s Midnight Madness, Fox got his big break when he was cast as “square kid” Alex P. Keaton in the NBC sitcom Family Ties. Fox won three Emmys and a Golden Globe during his seven-year spell on the show.

Fox’s career hit new heights when he was chosen to replace Eric Stoltz as leading man Marty McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future. The time-travel classic spent eight straight weeks atop the US box office chart, eventually grossing more than $380 million worldwide. Fox later reprised the popular character in its 1989 and 1990 follow-ups.

