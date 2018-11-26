20 Bizarre Facts About How Michael Jackson Brought Up His Children

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Jackson was one of the most eccentric figures ever to grace the pop music scene. So it’s little surprise to learn that his parenting skills weren’t exactly orthodox either. From covering their faces with masks to dangling them off balconies, here’s a look at 20 bizarre ways in which he brought up his three children.

20. He gave one of his kids a ridiculous nickname

Paris and Prince might not be the most conventional first names. But Jackson’s first two kids can consider themselves lucky compared to their younger sibling. Although born Prince Michael Jackson II, the star’s third child was known as Blanket for most of his early life. However, he eventually adopted the name Bigi after being reportedly bullied for the nickname.

19. His children didn’t have contact with their mothers

Prince and Paris were born to dermatology nurse Debbie Rowe, Jackson’s wife of three years. However, his two eldest kids didn’t have contact with their biological mother, who surrendered her parental rights to the kids in 2001. According to The Mirror, Blanket’s mom is a Mexican nurse called Helena, who gave birth to him in February 2002 and also signed over all legal rights to Jackson.

