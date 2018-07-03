Michael Jackson’s Personal Photographer Has Made A Sensational Revelation About The King Of Pop

ADVERTISEMENT

The life and career of Michael Jackson was so intense, and so entwined with pop culture, that the finer details of it are still being debated a decade after his death. There were a lot of unanswered questions, after all. Now somebody close to the King of Pop has come forward with a new revelation about him, one that provides a foundation for even more debate.

Jackson’s moniker of The King of Pop was very well earned indeed. Some would say that almost nobody in the music world has ever held a candle to him at the height of his fame. Throughout his life, he received 13 Grammy Awards, 24 American Music Awards and a “Most Successful Entertainer of All Time” Guinness World Record. And, of course, he invented the moonwalk.

But his personal life was always the subject of some controversy. Jackson’s child had been a strange one, and it would shape his adulthood to a huge extent. As members of the Jackson 5, Jackson and his siblings would perform in strip clubs and bars. Jackson was exposed to the sex industry at just nine years old, something his religious mother did not know about.

