Michelle Obama Has Opened Up About The Trauma She Suffered Before Conceiving Her Girls Through IVF

Michelle Obama is the proud mom of two daughters. But her road to motherhood was a lot rockier than most people had previously realized. Now, the former First Lady is opening up about conceiving her girls through IVF – and the trauma she went through to get there.

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson was born in Chicago, Illinois, in January 1964. She excelled at school, graduating as the salutatorian after being on the honor roll for four years. Michelle then went to Princeton University, majoring in sociology and minoring in African-American studies.

The former First Lady went on to get a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. After that, Michelle was offered a job as an associate at the law firm Sidley & Austin in Chicago. It was there that she met Barack Obama, who would soon become her husband.

