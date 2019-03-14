Mike ”The Situation” Sorrentino Married Lauren Pesce, And The Newlyweds Celebrated In True Style

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, it’s a Jersey Shore wedding! It’s been a long time coming, though. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce have known each other for years, since college in fact, but only recently did they finally tie the knot. The wedding was beautiful and reportedly very emotional indeed. Let’s take a look at the inside details, and how the couple finally got into a position to wed.

Reality TV fans first met Sorrentino on Jersey Shore, which ran from 2009 to 2012. The premise of the show was simple: eight people living out the summer in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights. Ratings were unspectacular at first, but gradually the show grew into a phenomenon. As a result, Sorrentino, a fitness center assistant manager, became a star.

When Sorrentino first started on the show, he didn’t seem like the long-term-relationship type. He was a slacker and a party animal, perhaps not the sort of man who’d settle down. And then there was his nickname, “The Situation.” The assistant manager explained in season two of the series that he got it because, “my abs are so ripped up it’s called ‘The Situation.’”

