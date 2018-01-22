This Model Had Her Leg Amputated Six Years Ago – And Now She Faces Even More Heartbreaking News

ADVERTISEMENT

Californian Lauren Wasser is a beautiful young woman, but the 29-year-old has been through some terrible times. Five years ago, just as her modeling career was taking off, a rare illness struck her down. Doctors thought that she would die. They put her chance of surviving at just one percent – but that proved to be enough. Wasser fought back and pulled through. Unfortunately, complications affected her right leg, and the limb had to be amputated. Wasser began adjusting to life with a prosthetic. But, sadly, it was to prove that her fight was not over yet.

Wasser is actually the daughter of Pamela Cook, a supermodel of the 1980s who worked alongside such famous beauties as Cindy Crawford and Stephanie Seymour. Right from her first photo-shoot for Italian Vogue at the tender age of four months, Wasser was part of the modeling world. A single mom who worked closely with the European fashion houses, Cook moved to L.A. when her daughter was four years old. Wasser then went to school with the offspring of A-list Hollywood celebrities.

The schoolgirl grew up into a sociable, sports-loving adult. She won a scholarship to play basketball at a top school, but ended up turning down the opportunity in order to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Wasser’s modeling career was on the up, and everything was going great for her until the fateful date of Wednesday, October 3, 2012. Then an act that millions of women perform every day would prove almost fatal for the aspiring runway star.

