When an attractive blonde woman asked Modern Family and Married… with Children-star Ed O’Neil for a photograph at the airport, he said yes. It was something he was pretty used to, after all. The woman posed with him excitedly, got her photograph taken, and went on her way. Ed O’Neil thought nothing more about it until the woman posted the shot on her Twitter account. Then he realized what had happened to him. And it was pretty damn funny.
Ed O’Neill shot to fame in 1987 with the TV series Married… with Children. He played the main character, Al Bundy, a one-time high school football star, husband and shoe salesman. The show was a big success, and both O’Neill and his character went down in American sitcom history. Married eventually ended in 1997 having run for 11 seasons.
But Ed O’Neill wasn’t a one-hit wonder. During and after Married… with Children he appeared in plenty of high-profile movies and TV shows. He showed up in cult hit Wayne’s World, played Relish the Troll King in The 10th Kingdom and was later cast as recurring character Eric Baker on The West Wing. He also did plenty of commercials. Indeed, he was rarely off screens.
-
This Modern Family Star Posed With A Fan. And When He Found Out Her Identity, The Internet Went Wild
-
When A Driver Pulled Over To Help This Little Girl, He Had No Idea Of The Horrors She’d Endured
-
After This Girl Got Poison Ivy In Her Eyes, Her Sister Shared These Priceless Photos Online
-
Her Son Tragically Passed Away After Visiting A Pet Store. Now Mom Has A Grave Warning For Parents
-
Experts Thought This Object Was An Ancient Jewish Relic. Then A Man On Facebook Set Them Straight
-
10 Surprising Secrets Hidden On The Cover Of The Beatles’ Abbey Road
-
When A Couple Found This Strange Rock On A Beach, They Had No Idea Of How Insanely Valuable It Was
-
This Fox Was Set To Kill A Stray Cat – But Then The Most Startling Thing Happened
-
When His Wife Gave Him An Unexpected Gift, What He Found Inside Made Him Break Down In Tears
-
The 20 Greatest College Football Coaches Of All Time
-
After Her Dad Died, This Woman Adopted His Dog – But Her Heart Broke When She Got Some Tragic News
-
When Scientists Discovered This Deep Sea Creature, They Realized It Had An Impressive Power