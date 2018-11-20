Molly Roloff Vanished From Little People, Big World. Here’s The Truth Behind Her Disappearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, audiences across the world have been treated to a variety of different reality television shows. And TLC’s Little People, Big World is certainly one of the most unique, following the Roloff family’s everyday lives. In recent times, however, daughter Molly has slowly disappeared from the program.

During a time when reality TV seemed to have run out of fresh concepts, TLC came up with an intriguing idea. In March 2006 the network aired the very first episode of Little People, Big World, a show that documented the lives of a very distinctive family unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents Matt and Amy Roloff, who both have dwarfism, lead the show, while their four children Zach, Jeremy, Jacob and Molly also feature. The series gave audiences an in-depth look into how a little person goes about their daily business, but there was more to it than that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT