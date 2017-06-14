After Mom Hired A Young Nanny For $5 An Hour, She Eventually Found Out Who She Really Was

ADVERTISEMENT

Hiring a stranger to work in your home always carries with it an element of uncertainty. They may be the loveliest person you’ve ever met, and great with your kids – but you never know the full story. This is what happened to Mary Robertson, an American businesswoman who had moved to London in the 1980s. She hired a polite young teenager to work as a nanny for her young son, and thought little else about it. Not until she discovered a slip of paper under her couch, and realized who the new help really was…

In 1980 when Mary Robertson and her husband, Pat, moved from the U.S. to up-market Belgravia in London, it soon became clear that they would need an extra pair of hands to help look after their eight-month-old son, Patrick. They decided to employ a nanny on a part-time basis. A local bureau duly sent over an 18-year-old woman who was shy, but polite and hard-working. Robertson instantly liked her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was lovely, with perfect English skin, a slight blush on her cheeks, and clear blue eyes,” Robertson would later recall of the young woman, in a book she published in 1998. “She looked just like the suburban teenagers I had known in America, only ever so much prettier.” Robertson and her husband welcomed the teenager into the family home.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT