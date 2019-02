ADVERTISEMENT

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to expand each year, but its ultimate hero remains one of its earliest signings. Yes, Chris Evans has proved time and time again why he was the ideal man to play Captain America with a string of heroic, heart-warming and all-round good-guy real-life deeds. Here are 20 reasons why pretty much everyone loves the Hollywood star.

20. He’s essentially the real Captain America

There are more than a few parallels between Captain America and the man who plays him. In fact, none other than the Marvel Studios president himself has commented on how alike the character and the actor are. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kevin Feige also compared him to one of the original big screen superhero stars, Christopher Reeve.

Feige told the iconic magazine, “[Chris Evans] is a reluctant star… I think he’s a great actor, and I think he can do whatever he wants to do, but even when you look at his Twitter account and taking a stand on things, it’s like, ‘Is he becoming Captain America?’”

