Mo’Nique Has Publicly Ripped Into Oprah Following Their Bitter Feud

Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique and mega-famous talk show host Oprah Winfrey are both strong, successful women. They have a lot in common when it comes to their pasts, too. Indeed, both overcame some truly terrible things in order to make it big. And once upon a time, they were friends. But no longer.

For years now, Mo’Nique and Oprah have been feuding. Indeed, the Oscar-winner has frequently spoken about how she felt betrayed by her friend after an incident involving her family members. She’s called the chat show host out asking for an apology, but it seems that as of 2019, she hasn’t gotten what she wanted.

In July 2019, Mo’Nique recorded a video with Comedy Hype in which she explained the long, bitter battle. She also once more requested that her former friend apologize to her. The clip gained lots of attention and comments from both sides. But the full story is a complicated and difficult one.

