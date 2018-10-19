Just Five Months After The Wedding Of The Year, Harry And Meghan Made An Exciting Announcement

ADVERTISEMENT

The year 2018 was very, very exciting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. That May, they married in a wedding ceremony watched by millions. Then came a period of adjustment to their life as newlyweds, while the world observed the new royal settling down into her role. But after that, just as the pair kicked off a new tour, there came a thrilling announcement from the Palace.

Royal family fans delighted in the romance of Harry and Meghan. He was, at the time, one of the most eligible bachelors in the world, and she was a beautiful American actress with a background in activism. The pair finally announced their engagement on in November of 2017. They even took part in a celebratory photo-shoot in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

The wedding took place in May 2018 and was the social event of the year. Several A-list celebrities were among the guests: Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and more. Meghan walked down the aisle on the arm of Prince Charles, as her own father couldn’t attend due to a heart operation.

