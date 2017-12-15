Just Months After Announcing Her Pregnancy, Jessica Alba Shared Even More Exciting News

ADVERTISEMENT

Long gone are the days when a celebrity pregnancy was revealed in a simple press statement. Now today’s stars are using social media to share their news in all kinds of inventive, yet still utterly heart-warming, ways. Here’s a look at how Jessica Alba recently revealed some exciting info about the latest addition to her family.

Born in Pomona, California in 1981, Jessica Alba experienced a difficult childhood beset by illness, constant relocations and OCD. But she also managed to pursue an acting career while growing up, appearing in the likes of Camp Nowhere, The Secret World of Alex Mack and Flipper. After graduating from high school she honed her craft further by studying at the Atlantic Theater Company.

Alba’s big break arrived in 1999 when she was cast as a mean girl in rom-com Never Been Kissed and as heroine Molly in black comedy Idle Hands. A year later she was chosen by James Cameron to star as Max Guevara in sci-fi series, Dark Angel. Alba bagged a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as the genetically-engineered soldier.

