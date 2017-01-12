With one of the smoothest voices in acting, Morgan Freeman can command the attention of pretty much anyone he comes across. So when he gave his thoughts on the legalization of cannabis, we all listened. And the extent of his opinions – besides just how badass they are – left some of us rather surprised.
Though Freeman had been working in children’s television since his mid-30s, it wasn’t until the actor became middle-aged that he found widespread fame. Thanks to roles in the likes of Glory and Driving Miss Daisy, Freeman gained global attention as well as the respect of his peers.
Due to his age and silky smooth voice, Freeman was a natural at playing characters filled with wisdom and experience. Indeed, his most famous film roles – from The Shawshank Redemption’s Red toThe Dark Knight’s Lucius Fox – have been sage-like father figures who’ve offered help to those in need.
20 U.S. Doctors Who Are Eye-Wateringly Wealthy
This Dog Took Four Bullets To Save Her Handler In Afghanistan, So He Repaid Her In A Beautiful Way
This Bear Was Kept In A Tiny Cage At A Roadside Zoo For So Long, She Became Too Obese To Even Move
When This 2-Year-Old Boy Was Crushed By A Chest Of Drawers, His Twin Brother Did Something Remarkable
This Stray Dog Tried Everything To Get Adopted. Then One Day She Found A Woman’s Car
Something Crazy Just Happened In The Sahara For The First Time In Decades – And People Were Stunned
This Guy Broke Into An Abandoned Funeral Home, And What He Found Inside Was Beyond Creepy
This Sick Husky Puppy Was About To Be Put Down, But His Rescuer Refused To Give Up Hope
She Allowed This Homeless To Man Work In Her Cafe – And He Responded In The Most Surprising Way
When This Loved-Up Guy Decided To Pop The Question, He Built Something Fit For A Fairytale
This Awesome Floating Attraction Was Just Unveiled In China, And Its Size Will Make Your Jaw Drop
When This Woman Wanted To Make Over Her Dreary Kitchen, She Turned To Her Collection Of Retro Cookware