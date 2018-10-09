Morgan Miller Has Opened Up About Her Toddler’s Tragic Final Moments

ADVERTISEMENT

In just a few minutes, a normal day for the Millers was to end in tragedy when their little girl Emeline slipped unnoticed out of a back door. The 19-month-old daughter of former Olympic skier Bode Miller drowned in their neighbor’s swimming pool after wandering off. Now, for the first time, her mother Morgan Miller has shared her poignant final moments with her daughter – and the heartbreaking promise that she made to her child.

Bode Miller is the one usually making the headlines for his sporting achievements, with him being the most successful alpine skier in U.S. sporting history. No American has won more Olympic medals in the sport than Bode: one gold, two bronze and three silver. And in 2014 he became the oldest skiing medal-winner in Olympic history.

ADVERTISEMENT

He retired from the sport in 2017, with people across the world paying tribute to his impressive career. Miller, who has since become a sports commentator, married Emmy’s mother, previously Morgan Beck, in 2012. The ex-skier has two sons with the volleyball player as well as two other children from his previous relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT