Morris Chestnut Has Been Married For Over 20 Years – And He Claims It’s All Down To One Expectation

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood relationships are notorious for moving quickly and often ending in heartbreak. But despite his success, actor Morris Chestnut has defied the odds and is celebrating 23 years of marriage to wife Pam in 2018. And he reveals that there is a special secret to the success of his relationship.

Chestnut was born on New Year’s Day, 1969 in Cerritos, California. After graduating from high school, he studied theater and finance at California State University, Northridge. But it was in 1991 that the actor got his big break, after he landed the role of Ricky Baker in the movie Boyz n the Hood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Chestnut has worked steadily as an actor. One of his biggest parts was starring opposite Taye Diggs in The Best Man in 1999. The role earned him an NAACP Image Award nomination and 14 years later, in 2013, he went on to star in the sequel, The Best Man Holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT