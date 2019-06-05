Mrs. Doubtfire’s Mara Wilson Is An Adult Now, And She Looks Like A Totally Different Person

ADVERTISEMENT

Mara Wilson was one of the most recognizable child stars of the 1990s. Indeed, the youngster was barely off our screens thanks to roles in Matilda, Miracle on 34th Street and, of course, Mrs. Doubtfire. But following her appearance in Thomas and the Magic Railroad at the turn of the century, she appeared to disappear off the planet.

Yes, it would be another 15 years before Wilson would show up on the big screen again. And inevitably, the actress looked very different to the pre-teen that graced several family friendly classics. So what exactly did she get up to during her lengthy self-imposed hiatus away from the spotlight?

Well, it turns out that Wilson is still very much a presence in the media. But you’re more likely to hear her these days, rather than see her. More than a quarter of a century on from her breakout role in the Robin Williams classic, here’s a look at the changing career and face of the once-ubiquitous Mara Wilson.

