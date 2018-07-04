Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Is A Total Heartthrob – And He’s Continuing The Boxer’s Sporting Legacy

ADVERTISEMENT

As the late, great man often said himself, Muhammad Ali was the finest boxer of his generation. And his sporting legacy is now living on through his grandson. However, you’re more likely to find Biaggio Ali Walsh on the field than in the ring. Here’s a look at how the teen is becoming a champion in his own right.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1942 Muhammad Ali first entered the ring at the age of just 12. Six years later he picked up Olympic gold at the Rome Games before turning pro. And by 1964 he’d already been crowned heavyweight champion by the WBC and WBC organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali went on to break numerous records during his career. He’s still the only man to have lifted the lineal heavyweight title three times. Like fellow record holder Joe Louis, he defeated 21 opponents while competing for the title of world heavyweight champion. And he’s the only boxer to be hailed Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine on six separate occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT