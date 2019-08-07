NCIS Star Daniela Ruah Opened Up About How Her Rare Birth Defect Has Affected Her Acting

ADVERTISEMENT

Best-known as Junior Field Agent Kensi Blye, Daniela Ruah is the leading lady in long-running procedural NCIS: Los Angeles. The Portuguese-American has actually played the character since the show first aired back in 2009. And regular viewers may have noticed a distinctive feature when it comes to her eyes.

Yes, Ruah was born with an eye defect which thankfully doesn’t affect her vision, but has sometimes impacted her filming experiences. In 2011 the star opened up about the condition for the first time in an interview with Esquire magazine. Here’s a look at her career and why she sees the defect as a blessing rather than a curse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniela Ruah was born in the Massachusetts city of Boston in 1983 to an ENT surgeon father and otologist mother. At the age of five her parents took the family back to their Portuguese homeland, where the future star lived up until her late teens. And it was during this period that she began to pursue an acting career.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT