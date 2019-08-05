NCIS’ Pauley Perrette Has Made Alarming Assault Allegations Against Mark Harmon

ADVERTISEMENT

For 15 seasons, Pauley Perrette starred on the wildly popular procedural police drama NCIS. Audiences loved her quirky character, Abby, who wore pigtails and chokers to her job in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s forensics lab. Plus her relationship with Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, served as one of the show’s main emotional draws.

So it came as a surprise when Perrette announced in the fall of 2017 that she would be leaving NCIS and her beloved role behind. At the time, the actress tweeted her thanks to her fans and to the character that she got to play for 16 years. But she never gave a solid reason for her departure.

That is, until the summer of 2019, when Perrette’s reason for leaving NCIS came to light. She told her side of the story, which included drama on set and her choosing a side that wasn’t Harmon’s. So, Perrette claimed, the actor got his revenge in a terrifying way: she alleged that he assaulted her.

