Neil Cavuto Faced Health Scare After Health Scare – But He Simply Refused To Give Up

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to bad luck, few people in the news industry have had as much experience with it as Neil Cavuto. For over 20 years, the Fox News anchor has tackled multiple severe health challenges – but he’s still alive and kicking. And his remarkable story is proof of just how many odds one man can overcome.

For his part, Cavuto is one of the hardest working people in the world of journalism. As an anchor for the Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, the reporter appears live on television for 19 hours each week. And that doesn’t even begin to cover the work he does when the cameras aren’t rolling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides anchoring both channels, Cavuto also serves as Senior Vice President and Managing Editor of Business News for each one. Somehow, the journalist has even found the time to pen popular non-fiction as well. To wit, his books More Than Money: True Stories of People Who Learned Life’s Ultimate Lesson and Your Money or Your Life both made the New York Times’ best-seller list.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT