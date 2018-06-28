Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Were Married For 50 Years, And Their Love Story Is Simply Beautiful

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood marriages are not generally noted for their longevity. But some couples do manage to beat the odds. Take Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, in their time two of La La Land’s hottest properties. Somehow, they managed to stick together for half a century. Just how did they do it?

Their 50 years together earned the lovestruck pair the sobriquet of “Hollywood’s golden couple.” They may well have become the golden couple, but the fact is that the start of their relationship was, to put it politely, a little untidy. Their story began in 1953, when the 28-year-old Newman, not yet a Hollywood star, was acting in his first Broadway play, Picnic.

It was one of those hot, unbearably sticky New York days, and 22-year-old Woodward, like Newman, was an understudy. Feeling the heat, the young actress took refuge in an air-conditioned room backstage. It was there that she bumped into her future husband for the first time.

