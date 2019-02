ADVERTISEMENT

It’s widely known that the world of Hollywood isn’t an easy place for relationships to survive. In fact, it’s not uncommon for celebrity marriages to end in divorce. However, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were a rare exception to that rule – and their magical love story that spanned decades proved everyone wrong.

Newman came into the world on January 26, 1925 in the Ohio town of Shaker Heights. Growing up, he inherited his mother’s creativity but it seems that his life could have turned out very differently. When he was booted out of Ohio University, he joined the United States Navy and served his country for three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Newman was in the armed forces during the Second World War. Colorblindness thwarted his ambitions to be a pilot; instead he became a gunner and radio operator. After the war ended Newman returned to Ohio and met his future first wife Jackie Witte. The couple married in 1949 and they welcomed son Scott the following year. Convinced he was destined for a career in the dramatic arts, then Newman moved his family to Connecticut, because Newman had secured a place at the Drama School at Yale University.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT