This NFL Player Went To A Diner To Shake Off A Loss – And What He Did There Left Staff Stunned

They say that Christmas is a time for giving. And 27-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Sealver Siliga certainly took that seasonal sentiment to heart during a recent post-match visit to a local Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar. The defensive tackle definitely scored big with employees at that particular branch of the restaurant chain on Christmas Eve 2017.

Born in 1990, Siliga first drew breath and grew up in the city of West Jordan, Utah, with his 11 older biological siblings and a younger adopted sister. He first enjoyed success as a powerlifter in high school before fully switching his attention to football. Following Siliga’s senior season, he won through on the football field, earning all-conference, all-state and Class 5A all-region honors.

Siliga then played college football for three years at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He started 21 out of 37 games with “The Utes,” finishing his time there with 97 tackles, five passes defensed and 2.0 sacks. In addition, Siliga was also given the honorable mention title All-Mountain West following both his sophomore and junior years. His subsequent football career would see the defense player travel all round the States.

