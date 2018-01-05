This NFL Star Went To An Animal Shelter With A Rare Request – And The Staff Were Simply Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

The hard men of the NFL are not exactly renowned for their softer sides and compassionate natures. However, Baltimore Ravens offensive linesman Ronnie Stanley proved that his heart is every bit as big as his frame when he visited a local pet shelter in summer 2016. Here is a closer look at the pro footballer’s career so far and how he earned the respect of gridiron fans and now animal lovers everywhere.

Born in Las Vegas on March 18, 1994, Ronnie Stanley studied at the city’s Bishop Gorman High School where he was marked out as a highly promising offensive tackle player. In 2011, he signed up to play college football at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. Stanley made just two appearances in his debut season, but started all of his sophomore games in the right tackle position.

Stanley also played in all of Notre Dame’s games when he switched over to left tackle in his junior year, allowing just one sack. After completing his senior season, Stanley announced he would be entering the 2016 NFL Draft. He was the highest ranking offensive lineman in that year’s college player selection process. He was subsequently signed by the Baltimore Ravens with a four-year contract worth in excess of $20 million.

