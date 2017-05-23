This NFL Star Was Minding His Own Business On A Flight. Then The Woman Behind Him Gave Him A Note

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, anyone living in the public eye has a responsibility to lead by example. However, often celebrities can inspire somebody even though they’re not aware of it. Indeed, when Atlanta Falcons star Mohamed Sanu recently stepped on an airplane, he thought it would just be a normal flight. That is, until a fellow passenger handed him a note featuring some surprising words.

Perhaps more so than most athletes, Mohamed Sanu knows the value of hard work. As the son of an immigrant from Sierra Leone, the athlete was instilled with an urge to succeed from a young age. What’s more, the star-to-be channeled this energy into his favorite activity – sports.

During his high school years, Sanu proved himself to be an exceptionally talented athlete. In fact, he even broke his alma mater South Brunswick High’s javelin record with his first attempt at the sport. However, football was where his true passion lay and he soon became the school’s star player.

