This NHL Star Took The Same Flight As A Soldier – And What A Steward Saw Made Her Run For Her Camera

As a six-time NHL All-Star, Patrick Kane was already one of hockey’s most esteemed players. But the athlete earned the respect of non-sports fans recently while on board an American Airlines flight. And his gesture would go on to take social media by storm.

From the moment he could hold a hockey stick, Patrick Kane was devoted to a life on the ice. As a child, he spent countless hours honing his skills and even tried out for teams above his age range. In fact, his abilities were so good by the age of nine that angry parents even tried to ban him from summer league games.

Kane was clearly destined to become one of hockey’s superstars, and at age 14 the budding sportsman was offered a spot with Detroit’s Honeybaked AAA team. Despite living in New York at the time, the future star jumped at the opportunity. And after taking up residence with former Stanley Cup winner Pat Verbeek, Kane’s already considerable skillset only got better.

