Nick And Vanessa Lachey’s Awesome $4 Million Mansion Is Simply The Stuff Of Dreams

Inside an exclusive gated community in Encino, CA, there sits a stunning piece of real estate once owned by a now-dead music legend and still bearing her initials. The house has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a pool with a waterfall, a private hiking path, a Jacuzzi tub next to a fireplace and a top-security motor court. The cost of it all is $4.15 million. Who would buy such a house? Who wouldn’t?
The mansion used to belong to Mexican-American singer-songwriter Jenni Rivera, but after her tragic death in an airplane crash just over four years ago, the property passed to her family. It took until 2016 for celebrity couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo to become the new owners of the stunning estate.
Rivera herself splashed out $3.3 million for the mansion in 2009, and she set about turning it into an abode fit for royalty. But three years after her death, her children put the estate up for sale. The buyers were the Lacheys, and they laid out a cool $4.15 million for the 10,000-square-foot property.
