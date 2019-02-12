Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Have Revealed Just How Emotional Their Wedding Celebrations Were

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were married in December 2018 – and to say the ceremony was lavish would be an understatement. However, it was also extremely emotional for the bride, groom and their guests. And even though the pair try to lead relatively private lives – they were careful to hire security for their wedding – they’ve now spoken about their personal feelings regarding the happy event.

Right from the beginning it was clear that the Jonas-Chopra wedding wasn’t going to be done by halves. When it came to buying the engagement ring, Nick Jonas reportedly had a whole Tiffany store shut down so he could personally peruse. He bought his beloved a diamond piece that cost about $300,000, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But even greater than the monetary cost of the engagement was the emotion of the occasion. On December 6 Jonas told Vogue how it all went down. Apparently, he got down on one knee and asked Chopra if she would “make [him] the happiest man in the world and marry [him]?” Chopra was stunned into silence for almost a minute – but she said yes.

