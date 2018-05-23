Nick Lachey Had A Trial Run At Fatherhood, But His “First Born” isn’t Who You’d Think

ADVERTISEMENT

Since putting his boy band days behind him, Nick Lachey has established himself as quite the family man. However, the singer has admitted that he had a trial run at fatherhood before welcoming his three children with Vanessa Minnillo. As a result, he doesn’t consider his son Camden his first born at all.

Lachey first found fame as the frontman of ’90s boy band 98 Degrees. With the group, the singer sold more that 10 million records, making him a multi-platinum artist. And off stage, Lachey enjoyed all the attention that fame had brought him.

Lachey first met fellow singer Jessica Simpson in 1998, and after dating on-and-off for four years, the couple married in 2002. The MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica documented the honeymoon period of the couple’s marriage. However, after three years as man and wife, the couple filed for divorce, having had no children together.

