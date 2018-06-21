Nicole Kidman Has Finally Opened Up About The Pain She Suffered During Her Marriage To Tom Cruise

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman may be a beautiful and talented actress, but her life hasn’t always been easy. When she married Tom Cruise in 1990, it unfortunately marked the beginning of a bad period in her life. She and Cruise divorced in 2001, and both actors have had many ups and downs since then. But now, the happily married Kidman has spoken out about how painful her time with Cruise actually was.

Nicole Kidman is a very successful actress these days – she won a Best Actress Oscar in 2002 for playing Virginia Woolf in The Hours and since then she’s received two other nominations for her work in Rabbit Hole and Lion. She’s also been married since 2006 to musician Keith Urban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidman and Urban have a great relationship and are always showing their love for each other on social media. Even though Kidman’s career more or less eclipses Urban’s, he’s consistently supportive of her. After her HBO series Big Little Lies turned out to be a massive hit, he told Aussie talk show Sunrise how proud he was of her.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT