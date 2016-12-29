ADVERTISEMENT

Kurse those Kardashians. Every day, there’s some new and irresistible drama surrounding them. And at the moment, everyone’s attention is on youngest Kardashian child Rob and his girlfriend Blac Chyna. Unless she’s actually not his girlfriend and is just stringing him along. Still, Kardashian and Chyna do have a child together. Oh, and did we mention that Chyna is the ex and baby mama of Tyga, who just happens to be dating Kardashian’s little half-sister, Kylie Jenner? To say that it’s complicated is a massive understatement. What’s more, it’s all played out in full view of both the cameras and millions of Instagram followers, so the whole world has a front row seat to what’s going on. Admittedly, though, no one seems to be quite sure what exactly is going on…

2016 was a rollercoaster year for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Actually, that’s putting it mildly. In January the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the model, whose real name is Angela Renee White, started dating. But apparently Kardashian’s super-famous family didn’t approve of either her or the relationship.

Still, pictures of the pair together would pop up on Instagram, but they’d be taken down just as quickly. And that wasn’t all. In addition to taking Chyna out on the town all the time, Kardashian would shower his new beau with downright ridiculous gifts. Take Valentine’s Day 2016, for example: Kardashian gifted Chyna with a 7-foot painting of herself that he’d had covered in diamond dust.

