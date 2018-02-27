An Old Lady Wasn’t Sure If Prince Harry Would Remember Her. Then He Saw Her Face In The Crowd

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Harry meets a lot of people in the course of his work. He’s a very popular prince, after all, and he’s expected to go out and meet his fans whenever appropriate. All the royals, in fact, seem to enjoy meeting their subjects when out and about. Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is estimated to shake at least 44,000 hands every year, and Harry might not be that far behind. But, despite the sheer number of people whom Harry has met, he remembered one in particular during a trip to Sydney.

On June 6, 2017, Prince Harry visited Sydney, Australia. He was there to promote the Invictus Games, one of the things that he’s perhaps best known for. The event is incredibly important to Harry. The games are a chance for injured and disabled armed service personnel to compete in their favored sports, and Harry came up with the idea after serving in the British armed forces himself.

Harry’s military career started in 2005 when he joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. After years of being dubbed “the party prince” by the tabloids, he apparently excelled as a military man. In April 2008 he was promoted to lieutenant, and by 2011 he was a captain. A year later Harry was deployed to Afghanistan as a helicopter co-pilot.

