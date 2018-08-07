After Olivia Newton-John Gave A Health Update, Her Husband Revealed The Truth About Her Cancer Fight

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Newton-John assumed she had beaten her breast cancer back in the ‘90s, but unfortunately it recently returned. Having to fight such a serious illness more than once would be an absolute nightmare for anybody, but Newton-John is determined to remain optimistic. And she has the support of her husband, John Easterling. Easterling has been keeping fans updated about the details of Newton-John’s battle.

Newton-John is most famous, of course, for Grease. She had had a music career beforehand, but Grease made her a household name. And after the movie she decided to take a few ideas from her character, Sandy, and adopt an edgier aesthetic. Songs such as “Physical” followed, and they only served to make her even more famous.

But when she was diagnosed with cancer in 1992, she had to put her career on the back burner. It was an incredibly low time for her – she was diagnosed within days of her father dying, and a close friend was also fighting cancer at the time. She underwent chemotherapy and a modified radical mastectomy, a procedure in which the affected breast is reconstructed immediately.

