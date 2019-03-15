When Olivia Newton-John Got Married At 59, She Proved That Age Is No Barrier To Finding New Love

ADVERTISEMENT

She may have had a memorable career, but Olivia Newton-John has been less fortunate when it comes to her personal life. Although the actress and singer appeared to have found love on more than one occasion, it didn’t work out for her. However, when she tied the knot at 59 years old, she showed that age doesn’t have to get in the way of finding The One.

Newton-John entered life in England in the city of Cambridge in September 1948. At the age of five, her father received the position of dean at a university in Australia. So the family packed up and moved to Melbourne – although Newton-John relocated back to the United Kingdom when she was a teenager.

From an early age, Newton-John loved performing, and she won a singing contest during her youth. Consequently, she took that evident talent and turned it into a career. In her 20s, the rising star built a name for herself in the music industry and began receiving recognition for her work. She started to have hits in the United States and scooped Record of the Year at the 1974 Grammy Awards.

