Olivia Newton-John Revealed Her Controversial Decision Concerning Her Stage Four Cancer

Olivia Newton-John has been through this before: her doctors tell her that she has cancer, both in her breast and her lower back. The stage four status of the disease would make it all the more daunting for others, but Newton-John tries to keep focus on the good in her life. And she shares that positivity with others as much as she can.

Still, there’s one facet of it that Newton-John can’t face. And it’s one of the main questions that a patient might ask their doctor when they find out they have cancer too. But the “Physical” singer refuses to find out this information, as she thinks that it’s a hindrance to her treatment and healing.

Such a method has worked for Newton-John before. In fact, she has faced a pair of tough cancer diagnoses. In 1992 she had her first battle with breast cancer, from which she walked away successfully. Then in 2013 she found a lump in her shoulder that she thought was a bruise: it was cancer too.

