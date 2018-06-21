This Olympian Went Online To Share News About His Daughter – And What He Had To Say Was Devastating

ADVERTISEMENT

Retired ski champion Bode Miller often uses social media to share adorable insights into his family life. However, in June 2018 he took to Instagram to share some news about his daughter Emeline. And what he had to say was truly heartbreaking.

Miller is the United States’ most decorated male skier. Over the course of his career, the sportsman bagged 33 World Cup wins and six Olympic medals – including gold – to name just a few of his achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014 at the Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia, Miller became the oldest ever alpine skier to take home a medal. He was 36 years of age at the time. However, he decided not to hang up his skis at that point.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT