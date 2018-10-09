Michael Clarke Duncan’s Family Have Claimed That His Fiancée Mistreated Him During His Final Days

ADVERTISEMENT

Together until the former’s untimely death, Michael Clarke Duncan and Omarosa Manigault Newman were the perfect couple to the press. But the late actor’s relatives are claiming that the pair’s relationship wasn’t so rosy when the cameras weren’t around. And now they’re hitting out at Newman with the hope that their side of the story will finally be heard.

By all means, Duncan had his family to thank for his film success. Originally a security guard by trade, Duncan was protecting celebrities like Will Smith when his mom Jean convinced him to give acting a try. In a case of “mother knows best,” it proved to be a very smart decision for the budding star.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some actors take time to truly flourish, however, Duncan’s journey to stardom was relatively short. After making his first major film appearance in 1995’s Friday, he landed a much larger gig in Armageddon just three years later. And impressed by Duncan’s performance, co-star and friend Bruce Willis recommended him for a part in smash hit The Green Mile.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT