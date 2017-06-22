This Woman Was On Her Way To Becoming Miss USA – Then Just One Mistake Cost Her A Shot At The Crown

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you imagine being on the verge of fulfilling one of your great goals in life — after being crowned a winner to the applause of thousands — and then suddenly having it snatched away from you? That is exactly what happened to one unfortunate 24-year-old Puerto Rican woman in 2016. She was in the running for the title of Miss USA, one of the most coveted beauty pageant titles in the world, but in the space of just a few days her dreams lay in ruins. And she was left wondering how it had all come to this.

Genesis Davila, a stunning and smart young woman from Puerto Rico, was already a veteran of beauty pageants when she began her campaign for the Miss USA title. At just 21 years old, she had won the Miss World Puerto Rico 2014 competition, representing her hometown of Arroyo. This six-foot sensation was going places; there was no doubt whatsoever about that. So the young law student packed her bags and left her country for new shores to further her ambition.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Miss Puerto Rico competition, Davila went to London to represent her country in the Miss World 2014 competition. She was the first woman of African heritage — she describes herself as Afro-Latina — to ever represent Puerto Rico at the Miss World event. As it turned out, she didn’t actually reach the podium in the competition. But she remained undeterred.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT