One Of Prince George’s Hobbies Has Been Exposed – And It Gives Him A Beautiful Connection With Diana

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, Prince George will never meet his maternal grandmother, Princess Diana. She died in a car crash in 1997, when George’s father William was still a child himself. However, Diana in a sense lives on in the actions of her family. People have long remarked that both of her sons display parts of her character – and now it seems Prince George has begun to emulate her as well.

The now five-year-old Prince George of Cambridge will almost certainly be King one day. However, as any royal learns once they’re old enough, the crown comes with a price. George will only take the throne once his great-grandmother, grandfather and father have either passed away or abdicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, though, William and Kate Middleton have opted not to tell Prince George that he’s a future monarch. According to royal biographer Catherine Mayer, they want their eldest son to have as normal a childhood as possible. “They are trying to delay that moment of realisation and give him normality before they thrust this on him,” Mayer told E! News.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT