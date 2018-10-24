Oprah Famously Gave Her Entire Audience Cars – But The Prize Wasn’t All It Was Cracked Up To Be

By Jon O'Brien
October 24, 2018
Image: Peter Kramer/Getty Images
It’s one of the most iconic moments in U.S. chat show history. When, in 2004, Oprah Winfrey gave each member of the audience of her chat show a car during a broadcast, the cheers that greeted her were immense. Yet unbeknown to the show’s viewers, the prize would go on to cause some big problems.

Image: YouTube/60 Minutes
Born in Kosciusko, Mississippi, in 1954, Oprah endured a traumatic childhood, as she was allegedly molested from a young age by some of her family members – including her uncle and her cousin. As a result, the future star decided to run away from home, aged 13. Then, just a year later, the teenager fell pregnant; tragically, however, her premature son would die shortly after his birth.

Image: Instagram/oprah
Upon moving in with her father, Vernon, in Tennessee, though, Oprah managed to turn her life around. After working at a radio station during her high school years, she landed a local news co-anchor gig at 19. She was later given her own talk show in the Chicago area; this in turn became a ratings winner and set Oprah on her way to world domination.

