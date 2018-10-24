Oprah Famously Gave Her Entire Audience Cars – But The Prize Wasn’t All It Was Cracked Up To Be

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s one of the most iconic moments in U.S. chat show history. When, in 2004, Oprah Winfrey gave each member of the audience of her chat show a car during a broadcast, the cheers that greeted her were immense. Yet unbeknown to the show’s viewers, the prize would go on to cause some big problems.

Born in Kosciusko, Mississippi, in 1954, Oprah endured a traumatic childhood, as she was allegedly molested from a young age by some of her family members – including her uncle and her cousin. As a result, the future star decided to run away from home, aged 13. Then, just a year later, the teenager fell pregnant; tragically, however, her premature son would die shortly after his birth.

Upon moving in with her father, Vernon, in Tennessee, though, Oprah managed to turn her life around. After working at a radio station during her high school years, she landed a local news co-anchor gig at 19. She was later given her own talk show in the Chicago area; this in turn became a ratings winner and set Oprah on her way to world domination.

