Oprah Winfrey Finally Came Clean About Why She Never Had Children

After more than four decades in the spotlight, it could be argued that Oprah Winfrey is one of the most famous people on the planet. But for years, she’s been asked a very similar question about her personal life, namely why she never had kids. So on that note, the superstar gave a definitive answer in October 2019.
Throughout Winfrey’s impressive career in the entertainment industry, she’s proven her versatility. Indeed, following a spell as a news reporter in her younger years, she then branched out to host what would become her own talk show. From there, the rising star also tested her skills as an actress in the mid-1980s.