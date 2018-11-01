Orlando Bloom Shared A Poignant Tribute To His Grandma – And His Words Are Truly Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

When Orlando Bloom gave his fans on Instagram a glance at his private life in October 2018, the images he posted were bittersweet. On the social media site, the actor had uploaded pictures of his elderly grandmother, Dorrie, in a hospital bed with him by her side. And the poignant snaps seemed to awaken a sadness in many people.

And Bloom’s family history is almost as fascinating as the movies that he makes. For a start, he was raised to believe that his stepfather was really his biological dad. Until the age of 13, he had thought that Harry Saul Bloom, the noted author, was his father – Harry had passed away when Bloom was still a young child.

However, Bloom’s biological father is actually one of Harry’s students, Colin Stone; appropriately, Stone was made Bloom’s guardian after Harry’s passing. And the star himself has been open about the situation with the media. “It’s an unusual story, but then you show me a family and I’ll show you an unusual story,” he told The Face magazine in 2003. Furthermore, Bloom still appears to have a good relationship with Stone.

